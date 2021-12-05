Subscribe Today
Log In

Design

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas

It’s December, so we’re finally allowed to get festive. Whatever your personal taste in decorations, there’s something out there to brighten your midwinter

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
5th December, 2021
5
You may wish to create a winter wonderland outside with a choice of LED reindeer, LED twig trees or wicker deer

As the coronavirus pandemic rumbles on, it seems we’ve never been in more need of a bit of Christmas cheer to lift the spirits of the nation. Before the Halloween pumpkins had been afforded time to decompose, it seemed those eager to get into the festive mood were away while others restrained themselves until last week, when calendar pages finally declared the start of December.

The twinkly lights and sparkle of this season...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Tussock Sheepskin Double Rug, priced at €340

Interiors: The spirit of Christmas past

Design Lily Peterken
Eamonn Terry, master glasscutter and founder of Criostal na Rinne, will be at Gifted, Ireland’s largest craft and design fair, at the RDS

Interiors: RDS design fair a delight for crafty shoppers

Design Tina-Marie O'Neill
The Palais de Tokyo in Paris reimagined by Anne Lacaton and Jean-Philippe Vassal: their minimalist approach to architecture results in maximum impact. Picture: courtesy of Philippe Ruault

French architects lead charge to upcycle rather than demolish

Design Tina-Marie O'Neill
Piece from Neptune’s Chawton cabinetry collection. The curiosity cabinet gives us the freedom to display interesting, sentimental items

Interiors: Let your curiosity get the better of you

Design Lily Peterken

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1