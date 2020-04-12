Sunday April 12, 2020
Irish companies bring new work-from-home ideas to the table

Two small firms have designed easy-to-install desks that are ideal for remote workers who are tight for space

12th April, 2020
4
Flying Elephant have designed easy to install and store away desks

If every cloud has a silver lining, one of the brightest aspects of the current, unprecedented quarantine is the scale of clever home-grown inventions it has spawned.

Two Irish companies that have answered the call of the new work-from-home or remote army are Logü in Donegal and Flying Elephant in Tallaght in Dublin, which have designed clever desks which are easy to install, deconstruct and store away flat. Both are also priced at €149.

...

