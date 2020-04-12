Irish companies bring new work-from-home ideas to the table

If every cloud has a silver lining, one of the brightest aspects of the current, unprecedented quarantine is the scale of clever home-grown inventions it has spawned.

Two Irish companies that have answered the call of the new work-from-home or remote army are Logü in Donegal and Flying Elephant in Tallaght in Dublin, which have designed clever desks which are easy to install, deconstruct and store away flat. Both are also priced at €149.

...