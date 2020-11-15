Interiors: Time for a merry home makeover

It has admittedly been a long slog of a year thanks to the global coronavirus pandemic. To that end, many are now turning their attention to Christmas to inject some seasonal cheer into their lives to cope with Lockdown 2.0.
For those struggling to bring the Christmas spirit into their interiors, DFS senior designer Lauren Harris has some easy tips to give your home a merry makeover.
Opt for an opulent twist
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team