Interiors: Slow and steady wins the decorating race

A lick of paint and some new cushions are certainly ways to update a home, but to reap the rewards of decorating for years to come, you need to take it slowly.

According to the World Institute of Slowness in Norway, “the fastest way to a good life is to slow down”, and the same could be said for the most successful interiors.

“Decorating should be approached rather like gardening,” says John Sims-Hilditch,...