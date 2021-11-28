Subscribe Today
Interiors: RDS design fair a delight for crafty shoppers

Designers, craftspeople and artisan food makers will be out in force at the RDS at Gifted, Ireland’s biggest craft fair, offering a great opportunity to get all your Christmas shopping done in one place

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
28th November, 2021
Interiors: RDS design fair a delight for crafty shoppers
Eamonn Terry, master glasscutter and founder of Criostal na Rinne, will be at Gifted, Ireland’s largest craft and design fair, at the RDS

Gifted, Ireland’s biggest design and craft fair, will run in the RDS Dublin from Wednesday December 1 to Sunday December 5, with tickets available at giftedfair.ie.

The show will feature more than 500 designers, makers and artisan food producers, and it is expected that more than €5 million will be spent on contemporary Irish jewellery, fashion, accessories, ceramics, interiors, art, photography and children’s gifts.

Below is a flavour of some of the best...

