Interiors: RDS design fair a delight for crafty shoppers

Gifted, Ireland’s biggest design and craft fair, will run in the RDS Dublin from Wednesday December 1 to Sunday December 5, with tickets available at giftedfair.ie.

The show will feature more than 500 designers, makers and artisan food producers, and it is expected that more than €5 million will be spent on contemporary Irish jewellery, fashion, accessories, ceramics, interiors, art, photography and children’s gifts.

Below is a flavour of some of the best...