Interiors platform Houzz.ie announces Irish fans’ favourites

Houzz.ie, the Irish arm of global interiors, renovation and design platform Houzz, recently announced its Irish fans’ picks for Best of Houzz 2020. The annual people’s choice award from the Houzz community highlights the home renovation and design professionals with the most popular designs and top ratings, and recognises just 3 per cent of the more than 2.5 million active home professionals on the Houzz platform.

Best of Houzz is awarded annually in three...