Interiors: Finding a new look by old means
Antique dealers have noticed a shift in the market, with increasingly younger consumers showing interest in time-proven pieces
As the world continues to shift to a home-centric state, those of us concerned about Zoom backgrounds and home office setups know that very little scratches the interior design itch like a good, solid piece of furniture.
As retail increasingly moves online, antique dealers who sell time-proven pieces are seeing the emergence of a new market – young, environmentally conscious and digital-forward.
Keen to foster and encourage this new generation of buyers, members of the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Interior design: Neptune’s new colours set out to stand the test of time
The design house has a gift for representing timelessness over trends with fresh tones such as Burnt Sienna
Ask the Designer: Jackie Carton
The president of the Interiors Association has some suggestions for a reader seeking home improvement guidance
Scents and sensibility: Secret Garden candle is truly Devine
Staging expert Natasha Rocca Devine has teamed up with Cork-based La Bougie to create a new candle after the success of her first one