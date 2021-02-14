Subscribe Today
Log In

Design

Interiors: Designers come home for a creative new collection

Furniture company Roche Bobois’s range for spring/summer 2021 encourages us to rediscover the pleasure in our living spaces

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
14th February, 2021
Interiors: Designers come home for a creative new collection
Itineraire corner sofa €10,600, Astrea armchair €1,900, Bal Musette cocktail table €3,370, Bal Musette end table €1,490, Omino floor lamp €31, from Roche Bobois

The designers at luxury French furniture firm Roche Bobois have embraced a sense of creativity and innovation in the face of the unknown for their uplifting Spring/Summer 2021 collection.

“For many of us, 2020 was an opportunity to reclaim our surroundings, to take back our living space; a rediscovered pleasure that sparks a desire for suggestions and advice,” said Nicolas Roche, the company’s collections director.

National imposed lockdowns meant designers spent last...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

In this Olive-walled bedroom scheme, Neptune has combined four different patterns – the dividing curtain in Thea Natural, the Eira throw, and the Whytock and Burford rugs

Interiors: Pattern favours the brave

Design Lily Peterken 8 hours ago
The Ivy sofa in textured blush combination from DFS is on trend

Ahead of the curve: the best sofas on the market

Design Tina-Marie O'Neill 8 hours ago
Grey and yellow harmonise together to create a much-needed but subtle boost of cheer for every area of your home

Interiors: Step into spring with a dash of colour

Design Carol-Anne Leyden 1 week ago
City residence: the design stays faithful to the style of the large period house, but injects a light-hearted side to it

Interiors: Bring out your true colours at home

Design Roisin Lafferty 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1