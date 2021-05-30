Interiors: Collaborating on curated home decor

As travel and the opening of society remains at a provisional stage, fashion designers have turned their artistic eyes from the runway to home interiors.

Carol-Anne Leyden, owner of Irish interiors business CA Design, has teamed up with fashion stylist Ingrid Hoey on a carefully curated edit of the best contemporary interiors available in Ireland today.

“After a year spent indoors, it’s only natural to give the same amount of attention to our home decor...