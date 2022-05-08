Interiors: Bring some 1920s Downton Abbey glamour into your home

Fans of historical drama will be thrilled to know that a new era is dawning in the latest instalment of Downton Abbey, now in cinemas.

For those who have not yet ventured to see it on the silver screen, Downton Abbey: A New Era is set at the end of the roaring Twenties and features the Crawley family’s iconic period residence Downton Abbey, and another grand abode: the dowager countess’s newly inherited villa in...