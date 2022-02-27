Subscribe Today
Log In

Design

Interiors: Blue is the colour as Roche Bobois expands horizons

The interiors company’s luxurious new pieces create an air of softness which positively invites you to sit down and relax

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
27th February, 2022
Interiors: Blue is the colour as Roche Bobois expands horizons
Soft curves and tactile fabrics continue to dominate interior trends this season, with shades of blue to the fore

Soft curves and tactile fabrics continue to dominate interior trends this season. Shades of blue are also to the fore, and both are available in luxurious new pieces from French furniture designer Roche Bobois for spring/summer 2022. The company has also expanded its selection of rugs, lamps and accessories.

Curves and blue

Interiors have become softer and less minimalist over the past couple of years as people spend more time in their homes....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Sonas Bathrooms Reef Bath: 2022 is about luxe, colour and curves

Interiors: How the bathroom has become a space for wellbeing and relaxation

Design Tina-Marie O'Neill
A 1,400 square metre roof garden designed by Thijs Dolders at the Ebben plant nursery in the Netherlands. Picture: Boomkwekeirj Ebben BV

Trees from above: meet the man breathing new life into garden design

Design Ali Rochford
Sinead Bourke and Ciara Murray of Newmark Architects: ‘Priorities have changed’

Closing the book on open-plan living

Design Tina-Marie O'Neill
Brushing up on the cosmetics, for a good first impression, is low-hanging fruit when it comes to impressing buyers

Spend on the stand-outs to maximise your selling price

Design Amber Young

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1