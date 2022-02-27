Interiors: Blue is the colour as Roche Bobois expands horizons
The interiors company’s luxurious new pieces create an air of softness which positively invites you to sit down and relax
Soft curves and tactile fabrics continue to dominate interior trends this season. Shades of blue are also to the fore, and both are available in luxurious new pieces from French furniture designer Roche Bobois for spring/summer 2022. The company has also expanded its selection of rugs, lamps and accessories.
Curves and blue
Interiors have become softer and less minimalist over the past couple of years as people spend more time in their homes....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Interiors: How the bathroom has become a space for wellbeing and relaxation
Bathroom renovations are high on many people’s agenda right now and Richard Sloan of Sonas Bathrooms has advice on how to get the most out of this key space in your home
Trees from above: meet the man breathing new life into garden design
Landscape architect Thijs Dolders is a firm believer that roof gardens add immeasurably to the liveability of cities
Closing the book on open-plan living
Two years of living and working at home have honed clients’ understanding of what kind of space they really need in their house
Spend on the stand-outs to maximise your selling price
There are plenty of simple but effective ways to make your home look more appealing to prospective buyers ahead of a potential sale