Interiors: Blue is the colour as Roche Bobois expands horizons

Soft curves and tactile fabrics continue to dominate interior trends this season. Shades of blue are also to the fore, and both are available in luxurious new pieces from French furniture designer Roche Bobois for spring/summer 2022. The company has also expanded its selection of rugs, lamps and accessories.

Curves and blue

Interiors have become softer and less minimalist over the past couple of years as people spend more time in their homes....