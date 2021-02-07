Interiors: Black is back for bathroom bliss

Richard Sonas, managing director of Sonas Bathrooms, says that despite the pandemic, his firm, one of the largest suppliers of bathroom products in the country, has seen a significant increase in bathroom orders.

“As people are spending more time at home, many are reviewing how their homes work for them and are making changes. People are installing en suites, exchanging baths for showers and carrying out full bathroom refurbishments,” he said.

According to...