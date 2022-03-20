Interiors: A view of seaside sophistication from the Westons’ well-heeled Florida community

Spring has sprung and the seasonal change in weather, bringing with it brighter evenings and warmer temperatures, often arouses that impulse to spruce up one’s surroundings and interiors.

If you’re looking for inspiration, why not consider a sophisticated seaside look offered by Jessica Glynn, an award-winning American interior design photographer, who has swapped beach life for the Irish countryside, recently moving with her Irish husband and their daughter from Palm Beach in Florida...