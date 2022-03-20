Interiors: A view of seaside sophistication from the Westons’ well-heeled Florida community
Award-winning American interior design photographer Jessica Glynn was invited by the late W Galen Weston and his wife Hilary to capture life at the Windsor Community in Florida. The result was the stunning coffee table book Beachside
Spring has sprung and the seasonal change in weather, bringing with it brighter evenings and warmer temperatures, often arouses that impulse to spruce up one’s surroundings and interiors.
If you’re looking for inspiration, why not consider a sophisticated seaside look offered by Jessica Glynn, an award-winning American interior design photographer, who has swapped beach life for the Irish countryside, recently moving with her Irish husband and their daughter from Palm Beach in Florida...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Interiors: Bring spring into your home with a splash of quince
Neptune’s new uplifting shade of yellow is inspired by the fresh, zingy fruit
Designed to succeed: the women behind Ireland’s most stylish interiors
To celebrate International Women’s Day on Tuesday, we talked to six award-winning Irish interior designers and interior architects about their own style and the women who have inspired them
Interiors: How the bathroom has become a space for wellbeing and relaxation
Bathroom renovations are high on many people’s agenda right now and Richard Sloan of Sonas Bathrooms has advice on how to get the most out of this key space in your home
Interiors: Blue is the colour as Roche Bobois expands horizons
The interiors company’s luxurious new pieces create an air of softness which positively invites you to sit down and relax