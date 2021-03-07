Subscribe Today
Log In

Design

Interior design: ‘There’s always something exciting happening in this business’

Three leading interior design entrepreneurs tell us about their motivations, aspirations and what advice they would give to those who want to blaze a similar trail

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
7th March, 2021
10
The living room in a CA Design show house at 12 Pembroke Road in Dublin: Photo: Barry Murphy

To celebrate this year’s International Women’s Day, we interview three female business owners who are blazing a trail in interior design across Ireland.

These inimitable women have not only changed the landscape of their industries respectfully, but also run Irish, independently owned, high-end and authentic businesses, for which their clients adore them.

We put a series of questions to the three designers about their jobs, motivations, aspirations, the interiors industry and...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

A sample of Ikea’s outdoor range, including the Högön parasol and Altappen floor decking

Have an ‘interiority complex’? Then try these changes

Design Tina-Marie O'Neill 1 hour ago
Roisin Lafferty: ‘There is an exciting challenge in working with our commercial clients in this high-risk environment, pushing our creative design thinking, to continually meet their changing needs’

Why interior design is a good business investment

Design Roisin Lafferty 1 hour ago
Grand Designs Farnham grand chaise sofa in terracotta velvet

DFS has Grand Designs on sustainable comfort

Design Tina-Marie O'Neill 1 week ago
Nine Yards Design created this room for DFS

Interiors: Creating the blueprint for how to make best use of our homes

Design Tina-Marie O'Neill 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1