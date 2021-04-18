Subscribe Today
Log In

Design

Interior design: Neptune’s new colours set out to stand the test of time

The design house has a gift for representing timelessness over trends with fresh tones such as Burnt Sienna

Lily Peterken
18th April, 2021
Interior design: Neptune’s new colours set out to stand the test of time
Neptune’s colour palette and textures combine the warm with the cool: Clemmie Headboard, King, priced from €705; Chichester Bed Base, priced from €560; Rupert Foot Stool, priced from €470; Chedworth Rug, Off White, priced from €220

A lot has changed since Neptune created its very first design, made around a kitchen table a quarter of a century ago.

The world may look different, but the interior design house continues to represent timelessness over trends, quality over quantity, life-long over throwaway.

This season is a celebration of the designs that have told that story for years, and the new ones that are continuing in their footsteps.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

When space is tight, you may have no choice but to incorporate the home office in the bedroom

Ask the Designer: Jackie Carton

Design Jackie Carton 10 hours ago
The Secret Garden candle by Natasha Rocca Devine and La Bougie is priced at €30 for a 30ml glass

Scents and sensibility: Secret Garden candle is truly Devine

Design Tina-Marie O'Neill 10 hours ago
Dahlias are a splendid and spectacular addition to any garden

Gardening: Dahlias to die for, dahling

Design Ali Rochford 1 week ago
Quinta do Lago in Portugal, where Ventura Design is providing a satellite interiors service for the international jet set

Grand designs for a firm of true vision

Design Tina-Marie O'Neill 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1