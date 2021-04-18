Interior design: Neptune’s new colours set out to stand the test of time
The design house has a gift for representing timelessness over trends with fresh tones such as Burnt Sienna
A lot has changed since Neptune created its very first design, made around a kitchen table a quarter of a century ago.
The world may look different, but the interior design house continues to represent timelessness over trends, quality over quantity, life-long over throwaway.
This season is a celebration of the designs that have told that story for years, and the new ones that are continuing in their footsteps.
