Subscribe Today
Log In

Design

Interior design: Modern bathrooms awash with glamour

These days, the bathroom is one of the few places left to get a bit of peace and a new survery shows many of us harbour fantasies of luxurious, free-standing tubs

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
27th June, 2021
Interior design: Modern bathrooms awash with glamour
Sonas Bathrooms Viceroy traditional free-standing bath with floor-standing bath shower mixer, €1,060

For the second year running Sonas Bathrooms has surveyed the nation to find out what is happening in the world of Irish bathrooms. For many, the bathroom is now the only space in which we can get a moment’s peace, as our homes work overtime.

While Pinterest has reported bathing rituals as a hugely searched trend in 2021, the reality is 81 per cent of us prefer a shower to a bath, less...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Sarah Wall of the Burren Flower Farm: ‘Weddings account for a large percentage of income and last year it suddenly dropped when weddings went.’

A life in bloom: how an off-grid pioneer and flower farmer is brightening up the Burren

Design Ali Rochford 2 hours ago
Neptune’s Blenheim console table, darkened oak, €465, and Olive Paint, Eggshell, 2.5l priced at €70, contribute to the vintage feel of this room

Interior design: Contemplative chaos holds key to country house style

Design Lily Peterken 2 weeks ago
Richard Malone has worked with Tilda Swinton, Róisín Murphy, Björk and Debbie Harry

Art house: Richard Malone pays tribute to Eileen Gray

Design Gemma Tipton 2 weeks ago
Arlene McIntyre founded Ventura Design in 2005 and she has since gone on to help revamp Adare Manor and Luttrellstown Castle. Picture: Kip Carroll

McIntyre has designs on homeowners in new TV show

Design Tina-Marie O'Neill 3 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1