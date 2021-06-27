Interior design: Modern bathrooms awash with glamour
These days, the bathroom is one of the few places left to get a bit of peace and a new survery shows many of us harbour fantasies of luxurious, free-standing tubs
For the second year running Sonas Bathrooms has surveyed the nation to find out what is happening in the world of Irish bathrooms. For many, the bathroom is now the only space in which we can get a moment’s peace, as our homes work overtime.
While Pinterest has reported bathing rituals as a hugely searched trend in 2021, the reality is 81 per cent of us prefer a shower to a bath, less...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
A life in bloom: how an off-grid pioneer and flower farmer is brightening up the Burren
Sarah Wall remembers doing her homework in the glasshouse nestled next to the tomato plants, so it’s no surprise the flower grower and ecology educator now helps others stay in touch with nature
Interior design: Contemplative chaos holds key to country house style
Looking to bring a timeless quality to your home? Then let interior design house Neptune be your guide
Art house: Richard Malone pays tribute to Eileen Gray
Richard Malone, the award-winning Irish artist and designer has collaborated on a new exhibition celebrating legendary furniture designer Eileen Gray
McIntyre has designs on homeowners in new TV show
Leading interior designer seeks participants for home makeovers on new six-part RTÉ show that aims to transform problematic pads