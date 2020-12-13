Subscribe Today
Interior design: Furniture that’s made to treasure

An eclectic career ultimately led Alex Willcock to co-create Maker&Son, a sustainably-made luxury furniture range. It is a labour of love in the truest sense

Brenda McCormick
13th December, 2020
Felix Conran, left, and his father Alex Willcock, founders of Maker&Son

“I made a decision that I wanted to start a business that was all about doing everything that I love, in the way that I love doing it, with the people that I love. I thought, what have I got to lose from that?”

That was the premise Alex Willcock began with when he created a luxury furniture business with his son Felix Conran two years ago. Maker&Son, a range of ethically made...

