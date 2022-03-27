Ideal home show returns to RDS

The highly anticipated Spring permanent TSB Ideal Home Show returns to the RDS Simmonscourt in Dublin 4 this coming Friday, April 1, for three days.

Geared towards those looking to extend, retrofit, renovate, decorate, makeover, gain expert advice or simply soak up some design inspiration for their own home, the country’s largest residential design exhibition offers something for everyone.

The event showcases the latest furnishings, decor, kitchens designs, bathrooms and interiors from a broad range...