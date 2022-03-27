Ideal home show returns to RDS
The country’s largest residential design exhibition showcases the latest building, gardening and decor trends, ideas and expert advice
The highly anticipated Spring permanent TSB Ideal Home Show returns to the RDS Simmonscourt in Dublin 4 this coming Friday, April 1, for three days.
Geared towards those looking to extend, retrofit, renovate, decorate, makeover, gain expert advice or simply soak up some design inspiration for their own home, the country’s largest residential design exhibition offers something for everyone.
The event showcases the latest furnishings, decor, kitchens designs, bathrooms and interiors from a broad range...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Architects At Home: Turning a dated Rathmines flat into a light-filled residence
She’s known for her work on high-end projects, so it’s not surprising that Courtney McDonnell’s own apartment is refined and elegant with clever design choices at every turn
Interiors: A view of seaside sophistication from the Westons’ well-heeled Florida community
Award-winning American interior design photographer Jessica Glynn was invited by the late W Galen Weston and his wife Hilary to capture life at the Windsor Community in Florida. The result was the stunning coffee table book Beachside
Interiors: Bring spring into your home with a splash of quince
Neptune’s new uplifting shade of yellow is inspired by the fresh, zingy fruit
Designed to succeed: the women behind Ireland’s most stylish interiors
To celebrate International Women’s Day on Tuesday, we talked to six award-winning Irish interior designers and interior architects about their own style and the women who have inspired them