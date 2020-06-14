Sunday June 14, 2020
Iconic Offices unveils Covid-19 safety plan for staff and clients

The luxury flexible workspace provider’s plans include new floor layouts, sanitising stations and health packs

14th June, 2020
15
An entrance barrier system encourages social distancing and avoids bottlenecks when staff and customers arrive

Luxury flexible workspace provider Iconic Offices has announced a Covid-19 health and safety response action plan for its staff and clients, returning to places of work under Phase Two of the lockdown lift.

The new office adaptations and adjustments include new floor layouts, sanitising stations, thermal camera checks, shifting office traffic flows and the provision of health packs for more than 2,200 members and staff.

Eoin Joy, chief property officer at Iconic Offices, said: “All of...

