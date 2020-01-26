How to integrate this year’s Classic Blue trend into your home

Classic Blue was announced as the 2020 Pantone Colour of the Year, but how can it be incorporated into the home? Houzz, the online platform for architecture, interior design, home renovation and landscape design, is already seeing this colour embraced by some of its 17 million-strong user community of homeowners and home professionals around the world.

We spoke to Houzz UK editor, Victoria Harrison, about how to integrate this year's colour trend successfully.

“This clear and calm...