How home values link eras in Irish design

Those furnishing small dwellings in 2021 might be surprised by how much they can learn from rural homes of the past. The sophisticated, multi-purpose function of many items in cramped cottages and farmhouses testifies to the ingenuity and skill of those who made them.

That’s a truth that Claudia Kinmonth, a culture and design historian, knows well. Kinmonth is the author of Irish Country Furniture and Furnishings 1700-1950, an exceptional work of scholarship, which was first...