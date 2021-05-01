Subscribe Today
Log In

Design

How home values link eras in Irish design

The ingenuity and skill involved in traditional Irish country furniture and furnishings have often gone unremarked – but urban dwellers are discovering how adaptable it is to modern living

Deirdre McQuillan
1st May, 2021
How home values link eras in Irish design
Furniture maker Christy Sullivan with a sugan chair with oat straw woven seat

Those furnishing small dwellings in 2021 might be surprised by how much they can learn from rural homes of the past. The sophisticated, multi-purpose function of many items in cramped cottages and farmhouses testifies to the ingenuity and skill of those who made them.

That’s a truth that Claudia Kinmonth, a culture and design historian, knows well. Kinmonth is the author of Irish Country Furniture and Furnishings 1700-1950, an exceptional work of scholarship, which was first...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Go with stylish pieces for outside living that are not overly bulky and would not be out of place in a conservatory or living room

Interiors: Creating the perfect living space from the inside out

Design Carol-Anne Leyden 6 days ago
Displaying an herbarium as a work of art injects a fascinating link with the history and tradition of botanical studies. Herbaria, €795 per panel, from thestoreyard.ie

Interiors: Finding a new look by old means

Design Lily Peterken 6 days ago
Neptune’s colour palette and textures combine the warm with the cool: Clemmie Headboard, King, priced from €705; Chichester Bed Base, priced from €560; Rupert Foot Stool, priced from €470; Chedworth Rug, Off White, priced from €220

Interior design: Neptune’s new colours set out to stand the test of time

Design Lily Peterken 1 week ago
When space is tight, you may have no choice but to incorporate the home office in the bedroom

Ask the Designer: Jackie Carton

Design Jackie Carton 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1