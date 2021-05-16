Subscribe Today
How a light touch can make all the difference

Ignore good lighting design at your peril: it is a vital element in creating atmosphere, cosiness and a sense of space

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
16th May, 2021
How a light touch can make all the difference
‘The wrong lighting can kill a look, so investing in appropriate lighting for specific spaces is essential.’ Picture: Margot Hartford/Houzz.

Light is one of the most important elements to take into account when designing a space. However, on many occasions, it ends up being ignored. The right light and lighting – both natural and artificial – is essential in transforming any space from stark and clinical to functional and cosy, so it is well worth consulting a professional to get it right.

The wrong lighting can kill a look, so investing in appropriate lighting for...

