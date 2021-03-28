Subscribe Today
Log In

Design

Houzz proud: celebrating the best in interior design

The Houzz community is made up of millions of homeowners, home design enthusiasts and home improvement professionals around the world, with Houzz.ie dedicated to the Irish market

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
28th March, 2021
10
‘A mix of new meets old and different design styles are interwoven. Sumptuous fabrics and quirky accessories set the tone of this maximalist trend’ – David Casey

Covid-19 and its associated restrictions have changed the way we live, how we use the living spaces available to us, how we have adapted them, in some cases transformed them, and many of us have taken stock of what works for our needs and what doesn’t.

Whether out of necessity or lockdown-induced design, hordes of people have become home improvement DIYers, influenced by TV shows, magazines, online influencers and design websites all voraciously...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Ethnicraft Slice Extendable Dining Table, €2,480, from CA Design: choosing natural materials is a great way to transition to an eco-friendly interior

Another green world: making your home more eco-friendly

Design Carol-Anne Leyden 1 week ago
Christina Torsney of Surface Renew: ‘I thought there had to be someone providing a service to repair damage as opposed to forking out to replace items’ Pic: Fergal Phillips

Revitalise your home with an act of renewal

Design Liz O'Kane 1 week ago
A Sara Cosgrove designed home

Interiors: Space exploration with Sara Cosgrove

Design Brenda McCormick 1 week ago
The living room in a CA Design show house at 12 Pembroke Road in Dublin: Photo: Barry Murphy

Interior design: ‘There’s always something exciting happening in this business’

Design Tina-Marie O'Neill 3 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1