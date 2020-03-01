Houses with many stories: our favourite fictional homes

Even as children, long before we knew of the desire to get on the property ladder, many of us would dream about living in the houses from our favourite cartoons and movies.

Feeling a bit nostalgic, the furniture experts from British-based Faraway Furniture sought to find out which fictional houses the adults of today would still like to live in. They surveyed 2,886 adults across Europe asking them to identify the fictional house they’d best describe as their...