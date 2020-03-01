Sunday March 1, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Houses with many stories: our favourite fictional homes

Adults pick their favourite pads from the cartoons, books and movies of their youth

1st March, 2020
Ron Weasley’s The Burrow house from Harry Potter: 61 per cent of survey respondents chose it as their favourite fictional house

Even as children, long before we knew of the desire to get on the property ladder, many of us would dream about living in the houses from our favourite cartoons and movies.

Feeling a bit nostalgic, the furniture experts from British-based Faraway Furniture sought to find out which fictional houses the adults of today would still like to live in. They surveyed 2,886 adults across Europe asking them to identify the fictional house they’d best describe as their...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Interiors platform Houzz.ie announces Irish fans’ favourites

Irish arm of global interiors and renovation platform has announced the winners of this year’s people’s choice awards, Best of Houzz 2020, honouring excellence in design, customer service and photography

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 2 hours ago

Clean design: the latest trends for bathrooms

Lather up in luxury with our tips for remodelling what may be the most important room in the house

Richard Sloan | 2 hours ago

Collaboration is key to creativity

When we build partnerships between designers and other talented people, everyone benefits. Are you ready for a new relationship?

Roisin Lafferty | 1 week ago