Have an ‘interiority complex’? Then try these changes

Ikea’s Spring Summer 2021 ‘transitions’ collection is big on home storage solutions, garden furniture and accessories

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
7th March, 2021
Have an ‘interiority complex’? Then try these changes
A sample of Ikea’s outdoor range, including the Högön parasol and Altappen floor decking

Spring has sprung and although we may have jumped the gun in terms of hoping to get out into our back gardens – last week was desperately chilly – Ikea’s Spring Summer 2021 ‘transitions’ collection has given us plenty of inspiration to plan ahead for the coming months.

This is the first year the Swedish home furnishing store introduced a transitions range, looking at the small ways we can adapt and change...

