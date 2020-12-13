Get a handle on candles this Christmas
Creatives such as Arlene McIntyre and Natasha Rocca Devine are bringing out their own bespoke candles in time for the festive season
What evokes a more festive feel than the sight and scent of a beautiful candle burning in a softly-lit room?
The earliest record of a candle being lit at Christmas to symbolise the Star of Bethlehem was during the Middle Ages and their symbolism in other religions, such as Judaism, predate the birth of Christ. And while we now live in a much more secular world, the humble candle still reigns supreme at this time...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Interior design: Furniture that’s made to treasure
An eclectic career ultimately led Alex Willcock to co-create Maker&Son, a sustainably-made luxury furniture range. It is a labour of love in the truest sense
Interiors: Make your home the star of the show for Christmas
Whether you prefer to dazzle with white lights or to have an explosion of colour on your tree, the decorations you choose will make your house shine
Festive dining al fresco
If your Christmas gatherings this year are likely to be outdoors, there is plenty you can do to make them cosy and bright
The holly and the ivy and the natural way to celebrate Christmas
Floral designer Hanna Heubach takes a simple, sustainable approach to Christmas decorating, and she gives Ali Rochford some tips on how to make the most of the nature on our doorsteps