Gardening: The fleeting pleasure of peonies

There is one plant that reigns supreme at this time of year. The reign may be short, but it is glorious. From the elegant and graceful to the more flouncy and flamboyant, few gardeners are immune to the charm of peonies.

Blooming from spring to early summer, broadly speaking there are three types of peonies that grace our gardens and by choosing varieties that bloom at different times – early, mid-season and late, you can...