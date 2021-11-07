Gardening: Making light of the long winter evenings
You can transform your garden from dreary to cheery with well-considered outdoor lighting
As the nights draw in and winter approaches, it’s the perfect time to focus on how to make the best use of lighting in the garden.
There are lots of ways to illuminate a garden, but care should be taken not to overdo it. The aim is more for a gentle, calming lighting scheme, and less a “UFO...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Soft skills for comfy cushions
Gambian designer Paboy Bojang has worked with Ingrid Hoey and Carol-Anne Leyden of CA Design to create a gorgeous cushion collection for the Dublin store
‘Luxury without the guilt’ in Dublin’s zero-carbon hotel
Wren Urban Nest, owned by the directors of recycling and waste management firm KeyWaste and operated by Moran Hospitality, was designed by BDP architects with the latest advanced technology so that it burns no fossil fuels and creates no local pollution
Cutting-edge design on the banks of the Lee
Two bespoke Cork projects by Fionuala Lennon of the award-winning Wilson Architecture are a sign of exciting things to come in office interior design
Interview: Chupi Sweetman on the power of jewellery
While designing jewellery is Chupi Sweetman’s bread and butter, stories are her lifeblood