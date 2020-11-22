Gardening: Giving Kerry’s sleeping beauty new life

Alan Power is used to magnificent gardens, but few sights in the horticultural world thrill him as much as the amazing 100-year-old tree ferns at Derreen. He has returned from a stellar gardening career in England to breathe new life into the much loved Co Kerry garden.

Power left Cork as an 18-year-old to study horticulture in England, and has had a varied and exciting career in the meantime including, most recently, as head gardener...