French architects lead charge to upcycle rather than demolish

In the world of architecture and design, sometimes less is more. That is certainly the case for Paris-based architects Lacaton & Vassal, pioneers of a minimalist approach to housing issues which magically creates maximum impact.

Their determination in the pursuit of improving rather than imploding buildings, particularly social developments, earned Anne Lacaton and Jean-Philippe Vassal the 2021 Pritzker Prize, the highest accolade in architecture.

This Thursday, November 25, the duo will join the Irish 2020 Pritzker...