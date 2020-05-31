Sunday May 31, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Find your inner design child for that new nursery

There are so many options for your new baby’s bedroom, from cribs that turn into beds to themed rooms that will last well beyond their early years

31st May, 2020
4
Animals on the wall are always a popular choice

With all that’s going on in the world right now, this can be quite a daunting time to have a baby, especially for first-time mums.

One way to distract yourself, if you’re not yet in nesting mode, is to look at how you are going to design your nursery.

With so many options and nursery trends out there now, your baby’s nursery no longer has to be your typical traditional pink...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

The new social: how to make your garden work better as a space for escape and relaxation

With fewer options for socialising outside the home, a creative solution is to bring the inside out by turning your garden, or any unused space, into a place where people can unwind and enjoy time together

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 10 hours ago

Summertime and the livin’ is easy . . . even if it’s still lockdown

Some tips to curate a setting you love being in, from colourful prints to tempting tables and a little library room

Natasha Rocca Devine | 10 hours ago

Venturing into the online: interior design firm launches web outlet

Ventura Design offers an impressive selection of the brand’s best accessories and lighting

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 1 week ago