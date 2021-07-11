Designing for the benefit of Mr Kite

Jade Hogan grew up on a diet of Don Conroy, Bosco and Mary Fitzgerald’s make-and-do, creating art from pasta, pipe cleaners and toilet rolls. As one half of Mr Kite Designs, an independent textile company based out of Cork, she remembers learning how to knit, embroider and crochet from her grandmother at the age of eight.

Having fallen out of love with crafting in her teens, Hogan returned to textiles in her early...