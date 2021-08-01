Cutting-edge design on the banks of the Lee
Two bespoke Cork projects by Fionuala Lennon of the award-winning Wilson Architecture are a sign of exciting things to come in office interior design
With offices in Dublin, Cork and Dalian in China, Wilson Architecture has been responsible for some of Ireland’s most exciting commercial interior design projects recently. These include two in Cork, which already have ‘iconic’ status stamped all over them and which are in an area of the city that’s undergoing an exciting regeneration process.
The first of Wilson’s triumphs is JCD’s Penrose Dock office scheme, an homage to classical...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Interior design: Tight space needn’t cramp your kitchen’s style or efficiency
Design house Neptune knows that in small kitchens every cabinet or work surface must do its job efficiently to earn its keep
Ask the Designer: How can I put an island at the centre of a kitchen redesign?
You’re dicing with disaster if you don’t get your kitchen plan right from the start, Deirdre Duffy of Dee Design Studio tells our reader
Interview: Chupi Sweetman on the power of jewellery
While designing jewellery is Chupi Sweetman’s bread and butter, stories are her lifeblood
Designing for the benefit of Mr Kite
Sobering prints and muted hues aren’t a great look in a pandemic – and that’s where Jade Hogan’s and Jo Slevin’s Mr Kite Designs comes in