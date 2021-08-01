Subscribe Today
Log In

Design

Cutting-edge design on the banks of the Lee

Two bespoke Cork projects by Fionuala Lennon of the award-winning Wilson Architecture are a sign of exciting things to come in office interior design

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
1st August, 2021
8
A break-out space and reception at the Varonis offices in Penrose Dock in Cork. Pictures: Janice O’Connell

With offices in Dublin, Cork and Dalian in China, Wilson Architecture has been responsible for some of Ireland’s most exciting commercial interior design projects recently. These include two in Cork, which already have ‘iconic’ status stamped all over them and which are in an area of the city that’s undergoing an exciting regeneration process.

The first of Wilson’s triumphs is JCD’s Penrose Dock office scheme, an homage to classical...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The sleekest and most streamlined kitchen in the Neptune collection, Limehouse, is for people who prefer a contemporary look and feel, but want the heritage and the quality of timber cabinetry. Prices start from €14,500

Interior design: Tight space needn’t cramp your kitchen’s style or efficiency

Design Lily Peterken 1 week ago
The most important thing to do when planning your kitchen is make sure you have enough space for an island

Ask the Designer: How can I put an island at the centre of a kitchen redesign?

Design Deirdre Duffy 1 week ago
Chupi Sweetman, jewellery designer: ‘We are the first generation of women to buy our own diamonds.’ Picture by Fergal Phillips

Interview: Chupi Sweetman on the power of jewellery

Design Mary Cate Smith 1 week ago
Jade Hogan and Jo Slevin, co-founders of Mr Kite Design, which now supplies 11 stores. Picture: John Allen

Designing for the benefit of Mr Kite

Design Mary Cate Smith 3 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1