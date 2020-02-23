Sunday February 23, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Collaboration is key to creativity

When we build partnerships between designers and other talented people, everyone benefits. Are you ready for a new relationship?

23rd February, 2020
7
The Harpa in Reykjavik was designed by Henning Larsen Architects and Batteriid Architects, in collaboration with artist and sculptor Olafur Eliasson

John Lennon and Paul McCartney, the Wright brothers, brothers-in-law William Procter and James Gamble, Bill Hewlett and Dave Packard, and ice-cream aficionados Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield are a handful of people who decided to work together and use their individual strengths in pursuit of a mutually beneficial goal proving the adage that “two minds are better than one”.

As a business strategy, the benefits of collaboration are manifold, and at KLD we...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Mid-century with a side(board) of cool

Marrying form with function, sideboards are enjoying an unlikely revival – even Dermot Bannon’s now got one

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 2 hours ago

Pretty in pink

Blush pinks are back in style, just in time for Valentine’s Day

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 2 weeks ago

Bedding down: tips for getting a good night’s sleep

Finding the right mattress is key to sleeping soundly, according to bed experts at Des Kelly Interiors

Post Reporter | 4 weeks ago