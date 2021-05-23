Subscribe Today
Log In

Design

Ask the Designer: Jane Dennehy

The founder of Jane Dennehy Interiors offers her advice on how to make an impression in the hallway

Jane Dennehy
23rd May, 2021
Ask the Designer: Jane Dennehy
Jane Dennehy: ’Use colour as a great way to make an impression and add personality to your hallway’

QUESTION

Our hall is a disaster. It’s a long, awkward space that has become a dumping ground for everything. And I am not sure where to begin with storage. We have a console table which is piled up with keys, hats and all kinds of other things. I hadn’t really noticed it over the past few weeks, but the other day, arriving home, my heart literally sank. Any tips on how to how...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

‘A kitchen island will benefit from pendant lighting over it, with focused shafts of light illuminating the work surface’

Shining a light on the possibilities of an open-plan space

Design Lily Peterken 1 week ago
‘The wrong lighting can kill a look, so investing in appropriate lighting for specific spaces is essential.’ Picture: Margot Hartford/Houzz.

How a light touch can make all the difference

Design Tina-Marie O'Neill 1 week ago
Claire McDonough and Anne Blake: ‘The key is to enjoy the process and have fun with the possibilities’

Ask the designer: From shabby to chic on a shoestring

Design Claire McDonough 2 weeks ago
Nial Watson of Ringhaddy Daffodils: ‘I never thought I’d see the day that I’d be breeding flowers. I started off breeding cattle.‘

Poetry in motion: how the magic of daffodils goes well beyond early spring

Design Ali Rochford 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1