Sunday November 15, 2020
Art: Tapping into a rich Source

The annual winter fair Art Source has been postponed this year due to the coronavirus, but aficionados can log in at giftedfromireland.com

15th November, 2020
Browsing at Art Source at the RDS last year: shoppers will have to go online this year

Ireland’s annual winter art fair, Art Source, which hosts more than 15,000 people in the RDS in Dublin 4 every year, brings a selection of work by some of Ireland’s most high-profile artists online at giftedfromireland.com.

The annual event, which has been postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions, is Ireland’s largest and most exciting art fair featuring more than 200 of the best contemporary Irish and international...

