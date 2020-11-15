Art: Tapping into a rich Source

Ireland’s annual winter art fair, Art Source, which hosts more than 15,000 people in the RDS in Dublin 4 every year, brings a selection of work by some of Ireland’s most high-profile artists online at giftedfromireland.com.
The annual event, which has been postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions, is Ireland’s largest and most exciting art fair featuring more than 200 of the best contemporary Irish and international...
