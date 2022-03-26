Architects At Home: Turning a dated Rathmines flat into a light-filled residence

Architect Courtney McDonnell and her husband Rory McInerney lived in their Rathmines apartment for two years before updating it. “It really gave us time to figure out exactly what we needed to do and how best to spend our money,” Courtney says.

When they first moved in, the decor was pretty dated with poor lighting, magnolia walls and old laminate floors that hadn’t been laid correctly, leaving lots of uneven edges and gaps....