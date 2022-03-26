Subscribe Today
Log In

Design

Architects At Home: Turning a dated Rathmines flat into a light-filled residence

She’s known for her work on high-end projects, so it’s not surprising that Courtney McDonnell’s own apartment is refined and elegant with clever design choices at every turn

Amanda Kavanagh
26th March, 2022
Architects At Home: Turning a dated Rathmines flat into a light-filled residence
Courtney McDonnell at her flat in Rathmines: in the kitchen, the dining table was removed to create space, and the dining peninsula was designed to sit five people. PIcture: Fergal Phillips

Architect Courtney McDonnell and her husband Rory McInerney lived in their Rathmines apartment for two years before updating it. “It really gave us time to figure out exactly what we needed to do and how best to spend our money,” Courtney says.

When they first moved in, the decor was pretty dated with poor lighting, magnolia walls and old laminate floors that hadn’t been laid correctly, leaving lots of uneven edges and gaps....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Windsor Community interior from the book Beachside, by Jessica Klewicki Glynn

Interiors: A view of seaside sophistication from the Westons’ well-heeled Florida community

Design Tina-Marie O'Neill
The Shoreditch and Moreton designs from Neptune’s 2022 Spring Summer Collection

Interiors: Bring spring into your home with a splash of quince

Design Lily Peterken
Arlene McIntyre’s Marina Village penthouse in Greystones, Co Wicklow, which won the award for Best Living Space Europe 2021 at the recent International Design &amp; Architecture Awards

Designed to succeed: the women behind Ireland’s most stylish interiors

Design Tina-Marie O'Neill
Sonas Bathrooms Reef Bath: 2022 is about luxe, colour and curves

Interiors: How the bathroom has become a space for wellbeing and relaxation

Design Tina-Marie O'Neill

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1