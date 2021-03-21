Another green world: making your home more eco-friendly
The interiors world is witnessing a shift towards more thoughtful purchasing of sustainable furniture. Here are some tips on how to go green with your home, simply and efficiently
Consumers are becoming more aware of how they are shopping, and how the products they buy are potentially impacting the environment. Our purchasing habits are changing significantly, and this is not just relevant in furniture and interiors, its in all areas – clothing, skincare, and even in the way we shop for food.
Over the last 12 months, we have all been spending much more time at home, so we have become more aware of...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Revitalise your home with an act of renewal
Sometimes, a simple and cheap repair job is easier and more cost-effective than replacing a damaged table or a chipped furnishing, as Christina Torsney of Surface Renew explains
Interiors: Space exploration with Sara Cosgrove
The interior designer tells us about moments of inspiration and the new Irish appetite for design
Interior design: ‘There’s always something exciting happening in this business’
Three leading interior design entrepreneurs tell us about their motivations, aspirations and what advice they would give to those who want to blaze a similar trail
Have an ‘interiority complex’? Then try these changes
Ikea’s Spring Summer 2021 ‘transitions’ collection is big on home storage solutions, garden furniture and accessories