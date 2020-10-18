Sunday October 18, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

A suite to last forever, naturally

DFS has brought out a range of luxury leather sofas designed to last for generations

18th October, 2020
The new Halo Luxe collection of handcrafted leather sofas, chairs and accessories

British furniture manufacturer DFS has introduced the new Halo Luxe collection of stylish, handcrafted leather sofas, chairs and coordinating accessories, designed to bring a touch of luxury and comfort to any living space.

Each piece uses high-quality artisan leathers, carefully selected and expertly crafted by master craftspeople at Halo’s own state-of-the-art facility. The leathers are dyed through with a transparent aniline dye that preserves and enhances the natural patina of the hides. They are then...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Settle in for a winter of content

Interior design house Neptune has responded to our new multifunctional home life by creating wonderfully adaptable pieces

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 2 hours ago

A HQ designed to be out of this world

At fit-out firm Sonica’s Skerries offices, futuristic space is the opposite of ‘architectural karaoke’, designed to be off-trend and age well

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 2 hours ago

California steaming

You don’t have to live in LA to shower in style

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 2 hours ago