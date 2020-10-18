A suite to last forever, naturally

British furniture manufacturer DFS has introduced the new Halo Luxe collection of stylish, handcrafted leather sofas, chairs and coordinating accessories, designed to bring a touch of luxury and comfort to any living space.

Each piece uses high-quality artisan leathers, carefully selected and expertly crafted by master craftspeople at Halo’s own state-of-the-art facility. The leathers are dyed through with a transparent aniline dye that preserves and enhances the natural patina of the hides. They are then...