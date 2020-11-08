A study in elegance

Antique desks are becoming a firm favourite when it comes to introducing functional working pieces to existing home décor. Demand has soared by 30 to 40 per cent, according to Mark Maguire, a partner at Connaught Antiques in Dublin’s Francis Street.

Many of his buyers are solicitors, spending an average of €3,000-€5,000 on what is now considered a piece of office furniture. These shoppers want something that fulfils that function but also fits...