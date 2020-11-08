A study in elegance

Antique desks are becoming a firm favourite when it comes to introducing functional working pieces to existing home décor. Demand has soared by 30 to 40 per cent, according to Mark Maguire, a partner at Connaught Antiques in Dublin’s Francis Street.
Many of his buyers are solicitors, spending an average of €3,000-€5,000 on what is now considered a piece of office furniture. These shoppers want something that fulfils that function but also fits...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team