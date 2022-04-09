Design For Life: My 12-year-old has decided to change pronouns. What do I do?
This week, child psychotherapist Dr Colman Noctor advises a reader worried that her child is too young for gender-related changes in life
Dear Expert,
I have a wonderful relationship with my 12-year-old daughter. She's smart and funny and I’m incredibly proud of her. Recently, she announced that she would like it if everyone referred to her by a gender-neutral name. She also wishes to change her pronouns to “they/them”.
While I'm supportive of the trans movement, I feel she is too young for these changes. I also worry...
