Design For Life: I waited too long for my ex and now he’s engaged to someone else
This week, expert Fiona Brennan advises a reader who is devastated at the news that her old flame is about to marry another woman
Dear Expert,
I was in a relationship with a boy for four years during my teens. We broke up when we went to college, but stayed in the same friends group. The main reason for our split was that we were too young, really. In my head I had always thought we would be with other people for a while, but then find our way back to each other.
Recently, however,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Design for Life: My new boss is very difficult to work with
This week, Louise Campbell advises an office worker on how to put a stop to the bullying behaviour of her manager
Design For Life: My 12-year-old has decided to change pronouns. What do I do?
This week, child psychotherapist Dr Colman Noctor advises a reader worried that her child is too young for gender-related changes in life
Design For Life: How much of the news should I let my children watch?
This week, child psychotherapist Dr Colman Noctor advises a reader who doesn’t want to expose her small kids to coverage of the war in Ukraine
Design for Life: I have started to cry a lot, but I don’t know why
This week, Louize Carroll explores what might be causing a reader to experience unexplained bouts of crying