Design for Life: I struggle with anxiety – could it be hereditary?
This week, writer and podcaster Tim Clare explains the many reasons that might be causing a reader’s anxiety
Dear Expert,
For decades, I’ve struggled with anxiety. I’ve tried everything – meditation, different foods, crazy exercise regimes, but nothing has eradicated it. Something I’ve started to consider is whether or not I could simply have an “anxious gene”. My mother has also battled anxiety her whole life, sometimes to the point where we’d get as far as the supermarket for a food shop, then she’d drop the basket and have...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Design for Life: My wife belittles me in front of others
This week, psychotherapist Siobhán Murray advises a reader on how to deal with some unpleasant aspects of their marriage
Design For Life: I waited too long for my ex and now he’s engaged to someone else
This week, expert Fiona Brennan advises a reader who is devastated at the news that her old flame is about to marry another woman
Design for Life: My new boss is very difficult to work with
This week, Louise Campbell advises an office worker on how to put a stop to the bullying behaviour of her manager
Design For Life: My 12-year-old has decided to change pronouns. What do I do?
This week, child psychotherapist Dr Colman Noctor advises a reader worried that her child is too young for gender-related changes in life