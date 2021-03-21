Subscribe Today
Davy

Review of Davy can investigate staff trades prior to Anglo bond deal

Trades carried out prior to the controversial ‘Davy 16’ deal in 2014 will be scrutinised if they appear problematic in nature

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
Peter O'Dwyer - avatar

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
21st March, 2021
Gabriel Mahklouf, the governor of the Central Bank of Ireland may take steps to get a review of Davy

The external team reviewing staff trading at Davy Stockbrokers since 2014 will be free to investigate earlier trades if they uncover issues which cause concern, the Business Post has learned.

The embattled stockbroker announced the appointment last week of Alvarez & Marsal to conduct a “forensic assessment” of relevant staff trading from 2014 to 2021, but it is understood that activity before this will also be covered if deemed necessary.

The review is designed to give...

