Varadkar told Facebook that Ireland was ‘working hard’ to retain control of EU tech regulation
Tánaiste assured Facebook that Ireland wanted to stay at the forefront of regulating tech firms – something the company said was a ‘vital’ issue
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told top Facebook officials that Ireland was “working hard” to make sure the social media giant would continue to be policed in Ireland at the height of high-stakes negotiations over who should regulate big tech across Europe.
Facebook also warned the government that Ireland’s data watchdog would have to make a decision on controversial new laws, which will decide whether the company can transfer data from the EU...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
DPC says Schrems must clarify plans for Facebook complaint documents as matter of ‘urgency’
Solicitor’s letter issued to Schrems relates to an ongoing dispute over a privacy complaint against Facebook relating to GDPR
Schrems reports DPC to Austrian authorities over Facebook complaint documents
Austrian privacy activist was told the DPC could not provide him with certain documents unless he agreed legally not to disseminate them publicly
Budget 2022 visualised: How your money will be spent
Health and social protection continues to dominate, while transport spend is reduced
EU privacy regulator concerned vaccine passes could cause discrimination
Using digital green certificates to allow vaccinated people to enter pubs and restaurants ‘may lead to unintended consequences’ and be a ‘risk to the fundamental rights of EU citizens,’ according to the EDPB