More than €1bn in fines issued to tech giants by EU data regulators last year
Irish DPC Deputy Commissioner said a record fine against WhatsApp in 2021 was just the beginning and that many other investigations would come to fruition in 2022
European data regulators issued almost €1.1 billion in GDPR fines in the past 12 months, a seven-fold year-on-year increase, according to new survey data published by DLA Piper law firm.
Luxembourg, Ireland and France topped the table of the highest individual fines issued, levying charges of €746m, €225m and €50m respectively against tech behemoths such as Amazon, Meta and Google.
There was an 8 per cent growth year-on-year for breach notifications with more...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Varadkar told Facebook that Ireland was ‘working hard’ to retain control of EU tech regulation
Tánaiste assured Facebook that Ireland wanted to stay at the forefront of regulating tech firms – something the company said was a ‘vital’ issue
DPC says Schrems must clarify plans for Facebook complaint documents as matter of ‘urgency’
Solicitor’s letter issued to Schrems relates to an ongoing dispute over a privacy complaint against Facebook relating to GDPR
Schrems reports DPC to Austrian authorities over Facebook complaint documents
Austrian privacy activist was told the DPC could not provide him with certain documents unless he agreed legally not to disseminate them publicly
Budget 2022 visualised: How your money will be spent
Health and social protection continues to dominate, while transport spend is reduced