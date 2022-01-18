Subscribe Today
Log In

Data

More than €1bn in fines issued to tech giants by EU data regulators last year

Irish DPC Deputy Commissioner said a record fine against WhatsApp in 2021 was just the beginning and that many other investigations would come to fruition in 2022

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
18th January, 2022
More than €1bn in fines issued to tech giants by EU data regulators last year
Ireland’s Data Protection Commission issued a record €225m fine against WhatsApp in 2021. Picture: Getty

European data regulators issued almost €1.1 billion in GDPR fines in the past 12 months, a seven-fold year-on-year increase, according to new survey data published by DLA Piper law firm.

Luxembourg, Ireland and France topped the table of the highest individual fines issued, levying charges of €746m, €225m and €50m respectively against tech behemoths such as Amazon, Meta and Google.

There was an 8 per cent growth year-on-year for breach notifications with more...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Records released under FOI show Facebook lobbied the government over data protection at a crucial moment in the passage of new legislation on the issue. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Varadkar told Facebook that Ireland was ‘working hard’ to retain control of EU tech regulation

Data Donal MacNamee
The DPC is currently investigating a complaint made against Facebook by an Austrian citizen with the help of Noyb, a privacy group set up by Max Schrems. Picture: Bloomberg

DPC says Schrems must clarify plans for Facebook complaint documents as matter of ‘urgency’

Data Donal MacNamee
Max Schrems: the Austrian privacy campaigner said that ‘only if we shut up, the DPC would grant us our legal right to be heard’. Picture: Getty

Schrems reports DPC to Austrian authorities over Facebook complaint documents

Data Donal MacNamee

Budget 2022 visualised: How your money will be spent

Data Rachel Lavin

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1