Irish suicide text line user data not fed to US for-profit company, 50808 confirms

The HSE-funded Irish arm of Crisis Text Line said it was not impacted by a recent scandal which saw anonymised data of US users to suicide hotline used in for-profit enterprise

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
31st January, 2022
Irish suicide text line user data not fed to US for-profit company, 50808 confirms
Ian Power, chief executive of 50808, said that data collected by the crisis text service was subject to a ‘strict data transfer agreement’ and was not shared with a US for-profit enterprise. Picture: RollingNews.ie

50808, the Irish arm of Crisis Text Line, the international non-profit, said that data from users in the state was not among the set sent to a for-profit company for use in developing customer service software.

Responding to a query from the Business Post, Ian Power, chief executive of 50808, said that “no personal or sensitive Irish data is processed by 50808 or our technology vendors for any purpose other than the provision of services to...

