EU privacy regulator concerned vaccine passes could cause discrimination
Using digital green certificates to allow vaccinated people to enter pubs and restaurants ‘may lead to unintended consequences’ and be a ‘risk to the fundamental rights of EU citizens,’ according to the EDPB
The EU privacy regulator has expressed concern over the use of vaccine passes to allow entry to pubs and restaurants.
The European Data Protection Board (EDPB) warned that use of the EU’s digital green certificate for purposes other than facilitating free movement between European countries could give rise to discrimination.
The EDPB had written in March, with the the European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS), the Joint Opinion on the Digital Green Certificate, that...
