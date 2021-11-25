DPC says Schrems must clarify plans for Facebook complaint documents as matter of ‘urgency’

Ireland’s data watchdog has asked Max Schrems, the Austrian privacy campaigner, to clarify “as a matter of some urgency” the details of documents he plans to publish relating to a privacy complaint against Facebook.

In fresh correspondence, issued on behalf of the Data Protection Commission (DPC) by Philip Lee Solicitors, Schrems’s Noyb group is asked to identify the documents it has promised to release over the coming month in what it...