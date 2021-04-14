Subscribe Today
Log In

Data

Comment: Taking data as certain can lead to dangerous decisions

As economists and policymakers increasingly rely on data-based machine-learning and AI systems, we must be clear about its limitations

Diane Coyle
14th April, 2021
Comment: Taking data as certain can lead to dangerous decisions
The data we use shapes our view of a complex, changing world but data represents reality from a particular perspective. Picture: Getty

Friends of mine who work in the arts and humanities have started doing something unusual, at least for them: poring over data. This is due to the pandemic, of course. Every day, they check Covid-19 case numbers, how slowly or quickly the R factor is declining, and how many people in our area got vaccinated the day before.

Meanwhile, social media sites are full of claims and counterclaims about all manner of other data. Is...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Swabs are processed at a test centre in Dublin: during the first wave of the pandemic, cases were underestimated as testing capacity was relatively limited. Photo: Rollingnews.ie

Analysis: Twice as many people believe they had Covid-19 compared to confirmed cases

Data Rachel Lavin 2 months ago
TikTok’s Irish company is now the joint data controller for all users in the European Economic Area and has established a privacy and data protection team in Ireland

Data Protection Commissioner to regulate TikTok for all of Europe

Data Róisín Burke 2 months ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1